Actor Anuj Saxena held for allegedly duping investors

MUMBAI: Anuj Saxena is a popular actor. He is known for TV shows such as Kkusum, Risshton Ki Dor, Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, among others.

The actor has been arrested by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday, according to a report in Indian Express. His arrest by the EOW was reportedly in connection with a complaint of allegedly duping investors of Rs 141 crore. His custody was sought by the EOC to investigate his role as the COO of the pharma company. However, Anuj Saxena opposed the plea by stating that he is a medical practitioner and has a company that manufactures kits and sanitizers, that are required amid the pandemic.

As per Indian Express, Anuj Saxena has reportedly been booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, and the complaint was filed by an investor who stated that he was assured profitable returns upon investing in the fixed deposits of the company back in 2012. As per the complaint, even after the maturity of deposits in 2015, the company didn’t respond. They reportedly heard from Anuj Saxena in 2015 wherein he guaranteed in writing that the amount would be returned, however, the investors didn’t receive the money. Anuj Saxena claimed that he was made the COO of the company in 2015, and didn’t know of the operations that took place before that.

Special Judge Abhijeet Nandgaonkar said that as Anuj Saxena holds a higher post in the company, and is the COO, he may have known of the alleged fraud. The Judge said that this has to be explored during the investigation, and ordered Anuj Saxena to be sent to the EOW’s custody until Monday.

