Actor Anupama Solanki: Sad that each of us face body shaming once in our lifetime

MUMBAI : Body shaming is a reality. Not only the female gender, but even their counterparts deal with it. Some people often pass not only comments but even start giving free advice and tips. Nath Kishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani actor Anupama Solanki speaks on the issue.

“Sad, but everyone faces body shaming once in their lifetime. Whoever you are, surely you will face body shaming. During my childhood, I faced body shaming because I was very thin and started drinking Milk with Ghee without telling my family. So I feel sometimes we should ignore those creepy people who are used to commenting but sometimes you should reply to them because they enjoy shaming people. In other developed countries like Britain and America, there is a big fight between black & white communities,” she says.

We as a society and nation unavoidably judge people by their looks. Even darker boys and girls are stared at and commented upon in schools, colleges, offices, and even in the entertainment industry.

“Our society is very conservative. They judge you easily four your complexion or your body type. There is a proverb called the first impression is the last impression and this is absolutely wrong. People cannot accept a man who gets down from Mercedes because he has a big belly or dark complexion,” she continues, “Body shaming is too much in the entertainment industry but people don’t talk in front of you like the way people taunt you in real life. I feel there is only one solution. Accept the way you are and be thankful to God for the way you look. God decided whatever is best for you. Also, try and answer back anyone who body shames you so that they stop harassing people.”