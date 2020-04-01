Actor Aparna Dixit does an Anand Ahuja!

MUMBAI: Wearing a heavy Indian outfit along with matching footwear and roaming around with a smile on your face for hours together can be a taxing affair! Women would relate to this.

Playing the lead role of Srishti in the show Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi on Dangal TV, was shooting for a wedding sequence and sneaked her way to wearing a pair of canvas shoes under an Indian traditional attire.

Her heavy lehenga looked impeccable and scenes were shot with a breeze, this went on for hours but had one of the most comfortable footwear to go along. She thanked her stars that the camera did not pan to her footwear :) No wonder everybody was amazed as to how she shot without any breaks.

Remember the last time you saw a whacked out combination like this? Yes, it was Anand Ahuja at his wedding!