News

Actor Aparna Dixit does an Anand Ahuja!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 02:45 PM

MUMBAI: Wearing a heavy Indian outfit along with matching footwear and roaming around with a smile on your face for hours together can be a taxing affair! Women would relate to this. 

Playing the lead role of Srishti in the show Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi on Dangal TV, was shooting for a wedding sequence and sneaked her way to wearing a pair of canvas shoes under an Indian traditional attire. 

Her heavy lehenga looked impeccable and scenes were shot with a breeze, this went on for hours but had one of the most comfortable footwear to go along. She thanked her stars that the camera did not pan to her footwear :) No wonder everybody was amazed as to how she shot without any breaks.

Remember the last time you saw a whacked out combination like this? Yes, it was Anand Ahuja at his wedding!

Tags Aparna Dixit Anand Ahuja Srishti Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi Dangal TV TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here