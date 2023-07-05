Actor Apoorva Arora opens up on her watching her favourite cricketers live!"

MUMBAI :From featuring in movies to giving all of us some amazing blockbuster series, she is acing it all. Making her one of the favourite actors of our generation. Actress Apoorva Arora is undoubtedly maximising the opportunities now that several new platforms have emerged in the entertainment industry.

Apoorva has already wrapped up the shoot for the new season of College Romance. Her sarcastic portrayal of the girl next door is adored by her followers.

The diva was recently spotted watch an IPL match and just like every mumbaikar she was seen supporting Mumbai Indians, Speaking of same Apoorva said, "This was the first time I watched a match in the stadium and the fact that I got to watch some of my favourite cricketers was really cool. Probably the only wish that’s left to be fulfilled this season is to watch CSK play".

On the work front Apoorva has back to back releases this year. She will be seen in much awaited season of College Romance. Other than that she will also be seen in movie Motor, Maachis Aur Cutter, which will be out soon.