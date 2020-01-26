Actor Ashish Kadian credits his mother for his religious upbringing

Mothers, particularly Indian mothers provide immeasurable wisdom to their children, rooted in their faith and unwavering love. And the credit for imbibing moral values in a child often goes to the mother. Actor Ashish Kadian who is making his mythological debut with &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein shares similar sentimental. Hailing from a humble family in Haryana, the actor recently shared how his mother has imbibed religious and spiritual learnings in him from childhood. From ensuring active participation in various religious ceremonies and pujas at home to narrating various kathas. Little did he know that these learnings will not only help him grow spiritually but also come handy while working for a mythological show one day.



Ashish is portraying the role of Indresh Singh, Swati’s (Tanvi Dogra) husband whose is a staunch devotee of Santoshi Maa; with Gracy Singh essaying the role of Santoshi Maa once again on the Indian television.



Drawing comparison to his character Indresh and sharing his real-life spiritual journey Ashish said “My character, Indresh is a rather caring and loving man who is a follower of Lord Shiva, married to a girl whose devotion in Maa Santoshi is incomparable. Swati brings Maa Santoshi into his life and his perspective towards everything gradually changes.”



Adding further he said “My spiritual beliefs too were shaped by my mother and I am grateful to her. From a very young age, she has imbibed values so strong in me, which have helped me abundantly. She has taught me to listen to religious teachings, and practice patience. Be slow to anger and quick to forgive is what she has taught me. We mostly see girls and women leading most religious ceremonies at home, but my mom made sure I participate in every puja wholeheartedly and understand the meaning behind each ritual. “



Devotion or ‘Bhakti’ is considered as one of the most supreme human emotions. For every God, there is a devotee. God’s constant guidance and presence in a devotee’s life strengthens a disciple’s devotional journey. Such is the story of Santoshi Maa Sunaiye Vrath Kathayein whose presence brings about peace and contentment in her ardent devotee’s life. Maa’s guidance comes in the form of various vraths – the stories behind them, the reasons, the beliefs and the right way of performing them.



