Actor Atharva Karve takes the stage by storm as in a Theatrical Play; says “Performing infront of more than 50000 people was really very overwhelming”

MUMBAI: Recently, in a remarkable theatrical feat, actor Atharva Karve was seen as Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in Sanvidhan Shilpkar, a theatrical play that took place in Nagpur, captivating more than fifty thousand people present in the audience with his profound portrayal and commitment to the character's essence.

Atharva Karve, known for his diverse acting prowess, brings a unique depth and authenticity to the role of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. His powerful performance

illuminated the life and legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

What sets this performance apart is Karve's unwavering commitment to his theatre roots. Despite achieving success in various cinematic ventures, he remains dedicated to the art form that nurtured his talents. Karve's return to the stage showcases his enduring love for theatre and his commitment to the craft that laid the foundation for his career.

Talking about the same, Atharva said “It was a wonderful feeling to get back on to the stage again and on top of that getting to perform infront of more than 50000 people was really very overwhelming.”

Furthermore, when asked how did he manage to rehearse for the play considering his busy schedule, Atharva shared “I got to know about the play 5 days before the performance and I didn’t get much time to rehearse as the team was from Nagpur and I had only 1 day off that too on the same day of the event. I reached there around 10 and started rehearsing from 11 and it went on till 5 as the performance was scheduled at 7PM. So I only got a few hours to rehearse for the next entire play.”

All these factors serve as a testament to Atharva Karve's dedication towards theatre and the craft. Audiences experienced an emotionally charged and intellectually stimulating theatrical play as Karve seamlessly embodied the spirit of Dr. Ambedkar through his performance.

Theatre enthusiasts and fans alike were more than excited to witness Atharva Karve's transformative performance in this theatrical play, celebrating both the brilliance of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and the enduring legacy of theatre in shaping Karve's artistic journey.