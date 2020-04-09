Actor Avneet Kaur is Set to Dazzle Millions of Fans on Kwai; Debut Planned for Baisakhi

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood and TV actor Avneet Kaur is all set to make her debut on popular short video app Kwai on Baisakhi day.

The actor, who recently reached 10 million followers milestone on Instagram, will launch her Kwai presence by hosting a special live show at 7pm on Monday, April 13, 2020. During this special live, she will talk to her fans about her life during the lockdown. She will also perform a dance sequence, and answer questions from her fans live on the Kwai app.

The spring harvest festival of Baisakhi is widely celebrated in Punjab and rest of north India. It is also an important religious festival in Sikhism as it commemorates the formation of Khalsa panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Feasting, dancing and folk music are important part of Baisakhi celebrations.

Available for Android and Apple iPhone users, Kwai is a popular video-creation and sharing app. It allows its users to create and share fun videos of their own or watch others’ videos. A lot of Kwai's content is based on memes, music and challenges which allow users to engage with other people.

“I am very excited to launch my presence on Kwai with a special live performance on April 9. Further, I am looking forward to connect and engage with with tens of millions of Kwai users,” said Avneet Kaur.

Avneet gained widespread popularity for her performances in popular dance shows Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, Dance Ke Superstars and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has acted in Bollywood films like Mardaani (her debut film), Qarib Qarib Singlle, and in popular TV shows like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Hamari Sister Didi.

“Avneet is a highly talented performer adored by millions of her fans, and we are glad to extend a warm welcome to her on Kwai. We are also happy to provide a platform in Kwai that will allow many more fans and followers to engage with their favorite artist on a regular basis,” a Kwai spokesperson said.