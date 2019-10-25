News

Actor Balraj adds another skill to his list of talents

25 Oct 2019 03:26 PM

MUMBAI: Actor- Stand up comedian Balraj who has also got into writing recently, has added another skill to list of talents. Balraj who will be seen in Khatron ke Khiladi 10, will be making sweets for his near and dear ones come Diwali. 

A source close to Balraj admits it all started as trial and error, “Balraj, for all his talents and qualities, isn’t known for his cooking skills. Since he had a couple of weeks off he decided to cook some healthy sweets for himself and much to his own pleasant surprise they turned out well. Since he is into fitness, he even replaced the dishes with healthier ingredients. After getting good reviews for his dishes from his neighbors, Balraj is now going to make dishes like Karanji, rava Laddoo for his friends and family and plans to surprise them” 

Commenting in his new found love, Balraj adds, “I think I’m quite good for a beginner, except the shape part of it. Im working on that but its been a fun experiment and Im really enjoying getting in the kitchen. Since i consume the sweets myself, its all diet friendly as well and I’m hoping my friends and family love the goodies as much as i do” he smiles.

