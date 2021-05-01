Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away

MUMBAI: Bikramjeet Kanwarpal is no more!

The actor, who has been a part of many films, TV shows, and web series, passed away on Friday due to Covid-19 complications. He was 52.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned the loss of the talented actor on Twitter. He wrote, “Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.”

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal made his acting debut in 2003 after retiring from the Indian Army. He starred in films like Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States and The Ghazi Attack among others. On small screen, he played prominent roles in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai and Anil Kapoor’s 24. He was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s popular web series Special Ops.

May his soul rest in peace!

