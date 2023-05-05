From actor to cinematographer, Karanvir Sharma becomes DOP for an upcoming sequence in Rabb Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua has made its way into the hearts of the audience with its differentiated narrative about a woman questioning her husband’s request for a second marriage to another woman he’s fallen in love with. In the recent episodes, viewers got to witness how Haider (Karanvir Sharma) agrees to marry Ghazal (Richa Rathore) after finding out the truth behind her mother’s death. While Karanvir Sharma is giving his best in portraying the character of Haider by trying fearful stunts, he recently also impressed everyone on the sets of the show by turning into a DOP (Director of Photography) for a scene.

As we know Karanvir loves to take up new challenges, as an actor, he not only enjoys working in front of the camera but also likes to shoot scenes as a cinematographer. In fact, he took up a challenge by taking charge of capturing a sequence during their outdoor shoot. He surprised one and all on the set of the show when he turned into a DoP (Director of Photography) and aced it.

Karanvir mentioned, “I feel that you learn and grow through experiences and that is why I always look out for opportunities to try out new things. Being in front of the camera has always been my passion, but working behind the camera was something I always wanted to try. I have also directed a music video in the past, but covering a sequence of my own show was an experience in itself. We were shooting outdoors in scorching heat, and I thought of giving some rest to our DOP and taking charge of the camera to shoot an interesting sequence. I have been very curious to know how our DOP covers all these crucial scenes so easily and wasn’t quite sure if I would get it right. But with the help of crew members, and guidance of the OG director of photography, I did a pretty good job.”

While Karanvir was busy multitasking on the set, his character Haider is in a state of moral conundrum, as he has agreed to marry Ghazal, while he is still married to Dua. It will be interesting for the viewers to watch if Dua (Aditi Sharma) will be able to save her marriage. or will Ghazal be successful with her evil plans?

