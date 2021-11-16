Actor Delnaaz Irani and Jiten Lalwani talks about their web debut and playing parents to Ashnoor Kaur in 'Pari Hun Main' on WOW originals 

MUMBAI: Actress Delnaaz Irani who is majorly seen in many TV shows and films is currently seen in WOW originals web series 'Pari Hun Main' playing Ashnoor Kaur's mother streaming from 14th November. Tv actor Jiten Lalwani is seen playing her husband in the show written by Vivek Khatri. Both of them gets candid about their role and working experience in the web series.

Sharing about her role Delnaaz says,"I'm super excited for the release as I have not ventured into the web space. So as an artist I'm exploring this medium. So it is going to be technically my first web show. It was so wonderful working with Ashnoor and rest of the cast and off course Vivek Khatri ji who is a wonderful writer. Playing a mom to Ashnoor was absolutely delightful. I'm just looking forward because all the things were so good during the shoot. So I just hope that people love the show as well."

Delnaaz feels delighted to be playing Ashnoor's mother. "I have been wanting to do OTT for a very long time and when I heard the story and the character I was invested in the same since I have been really wanting to play a conventional mother onscreen. It is a story of a small-town girl coming to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams and obviously, parents are worried. My character is a typical small-town, protective mother," shares Delnaaz.

She adds,"Jiten Lalwani is playing my husband and we have been friends for the longest time. And with Ashnoor right from day one we got stuck like mother daughter only. We have such a powerful chemistry I think I would love to keep playing her mother over and over again. She is very talented and there was some kind of warm chemistry between us."

Jiten too shares a little about his roles, "My role is of a father who is a banker. He is a nice loving father sharing a beautiful relationship with his daughter".

Jiten heaps praises for his costars saying,"Ashnoor is very talented and we really enjoyed working. Delnaaz who is playing my wife and she is sweetheart. It was great fun working with entire team."