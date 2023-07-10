Actor Ekta Sariya on Navratri: I am never too enthusiastic about dancing during this festival but always super excited to dress up in the traditional attire

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 08:30
Ekta Sariya

MUMBAI : Ekta Sariya is a part of the ongoing show, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. She plays the role of Jayati in it. Enjoying every bit of this journey, the actor talks about her Navratri plans this year.

“I am a Gujarati, but I have never been too enthusiastic about dancing during this festival as much as I am excited to dress up in the traditional attire,” she smiles before adding, “For us Gujaratis and Garba enthusiasts, we never miss a chance to do Garba, be it at a wedding sangeet, which is never complete without a Garba round, or during Navratri. Personally, I like to wear lehenga choli with mirror work and pair it with oxidized jewelry.”

So what’s your favorite Navratri fashion? “I enjoy dressing up according to the nine colors representing the nine days of Navratri. Even if I'm not going to participate in the dance, I make sure to wear the colour of the day when I'm heading to work or going out,” she adds.

The actor also shares some Navratri fashion tips. “I have a special affection for oxidized jewelry! I have a vast collection, and often blend it with my western outfits for a fusion look. In my opinion, a Navratri outfit wouldn't be complete without Aabla work (mirror work) attire and plenty of oxidized jewelry. I particularly enjoy adding a nose ring to these kinds of looks,” she says.
 

Ekta Sariya Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai Jayati TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/23/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’
MUMBAI: After a fan chased his car to take a selfie, singer Arijit Singh lost his cool. Arijit Singh appeared to be in...
Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani Set the Stage on Fire as They Celebrate the Release of 'Ganapath' with Fans in Epic Style!
MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's big-scale action entertainer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, headlined by Tiger Shroff and...
Anupamaa: OH NO! Malti Devi accuses Anupama of putting Anuj's life in danger
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Aniruddh Dave: Daily soap is the most significant learning experiences for an actor
MUMBAI : They say that there is no better learning experience than the one that is done on the job, and actor Aniruddh...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Everyone leaves Manjiri for her evil behaviour with Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Imlie: Woah! Agastya to find out about Imlie's past
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie season 3 premiered on small screens about a month ago. Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy are...
Recent Stories
Arijit Singh
Shocking! Arijit Singh reacts to a fan chasing his car, honking at him for a Selfie; Netizen says ‘Why are these fans so desperate for a selfie?’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave: Daily soap is the most significant learning experiences for an actor
Swati Tarar
Swati Tarar shares the team is overwhelmed by the positive response around Keh Doon Tumhein: People are loving it, and that pushes us to work harder
Avika Gor
Avika Gor ecstatic as Ballika Vadhu to air again!
Raghav Thakur
Actor Raghav Thakur Opens Up About the Pressures of the Entertainment Industry and Advocates for Open Communication on Mental Health
Charrul Malik
Charrul Malik: Daily soaps are not everyone's cup of tea
Virat
Wow! From Virat Kohli to Zaheer Khan, check out the Indian cricketers who own restaurants