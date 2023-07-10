Actor Ekta Sariya on Navratri: I am never too enthusiastic about dancing during this festival but always super excited to dress up in the traditional attire

MUMBAI : Ekta Sariya is a part of the ongoing show, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. She plays the role of Jayati in it. Enjoying every bit of this journey, the actor talks about her Navratri plans this year.

“I am a Gujarati, but I have never been too enthusiastic about dancing during this festival as much as I am excited to dress up in the traditional attire,” she smiles before adding, “For us Gujaratis and Garba enthusiasts, we never miss a chance to do Garba, be it at a wedding sangeet, which is never complete without a Garba round, or during Navratri. Personally, I like to wear lehenga choli with mirror work and pair it with oxidized jewelry.”

So what’s your favorite Navratri fashion? “I enjoy dressing up according to the nine colors representing the nine days of Navratri. Even if I'm not going to participate in the dance, I make sure to wear the colour of the day when I'm heading to work or going out,” she adds.

The actor also shares some Navratri fashion tips. “I have a special affection for oxidized jewelry! I have a vast collection, and often blend it with my western outfits for a fusion look. In my opinion, a Navratri outfit wouldn't be complete without Aabla work (mirror work) attire and plenty of oxidized jewelry. I particularly enjoy adding a nose ring to these kinds of looks,” she says.

