Actor Faisal Shaikh recounts breaking perfume bottle worth Rs 14K

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'-fame Faisal Shaikh, who is popularly known by his stage name Mr Faisu, talked about his job at a perfume shop and how he broke a bottle of perfume costing Rs 14,000.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 22:30
Actor Faisal Shaikh recounts breaking perfume bottle worth Rs 14K

MUMBAI :  'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'-fame Faisal Shaikh, who is popularly known by his stage name Mr Faisu, talked about his job at a perfume shop and how he broke a bottle of perfume costing Rs 14,000.

In a recent podcast with Maniesh Paul, he recalled working in a shop where he was the only male employed alongside 32 female employees.

"It was evening time and a beautiful girl entered the shop. I held her hand and sprayed perfume as we generally do so that she can smell it. I was so lost looking at her that the perfume bottle fell from my hand and it was all broken."

He added that he admitted his mistake and it was just second day of his job. "The owner of the shop told me that he would deduct the loss from my salary of two months. So, I worked there for two months and left the job.

Later, he shared that now he owns his own brand. "I have my own brand now which I launched on my birthday and I have got a Rs one crore pre-order."

Faisu also remembered his first earning of Rs 50 from selling clothes on the streets in Mumbai, how he became successful, and that his YouTube channel has millions of subscribers.

Source Ians 

Faisal Shaikh Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Colors Rohit Shetty Maniesh Paul Jannat Zubair TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/15/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Faisal Shaikh recounts breaking perfume bottle worth Rs 14K
MUMBAI :  'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'-fame Faisal Shaikh, who is popularly known by his stage name Mr Faisu, talked about...
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'
MUMBAI :  Celebrity chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, who's now a judge on the reality show, 'MasterChef India',...
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'
MUMBAI :  Ahmareen Anjum, who played the role of the tribal girl Loki in the film 'RRR', shared her happiness at 'Naatu...
'Shark Tank India 2': Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work impresses judges
MUMBAI :  Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal has expressed disappointment over women's contributions going...
Kumail Nanjiani says Scorsese has 'earned the right' to criticise Marvel
MUMBAI : Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani is a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his role...
Recent Stories
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'
'A proud moment for Indian cinema', says Ahmareen Anjum, Loki of 'RRR'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'
Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna reveals his food secret: 'I eat like a puppy'
'Shark Tank India 2': Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work impresses judges
'Shark Tank India 2': Mother-daughter duo's chikankari work impresses judges
Congratulations: Chota Bhai Jaan aka Abdu Rozik is this weeks INSTAGRAM king 
Congratulations: Chota Bhai Jaan aka Abdu Rozik is this weeks INSTAGRAM king 
'Meet' all set for one-year leap, Ashi and Shagun hint at major twist
'Meet' all set for one-year leap, Ashi and Shagun hint at major twist
Simi Garewal to have a 'rendezvous' with 'BB16' housemates
Simi Garewal to have a 'rendezvous' with 'BB16' housemates
CONGRATULATIONS: Kavveri Priiyam is the INSTAGRAM queen for the week!
CONGRATULATIONS: Kavveri Priiyam is the INSTAGRAM queen for the week!