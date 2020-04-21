Actor Harsh Nagar's videos build up moral for his fans during this phase

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s recently launched show Kartik Purnima has managed to keep the audience glued to their TV screens with lot of twists and turns but recently, the shooting was stalled due to COVID-19 pandemic, where the government has directed all the people to follow the lockdown as a result of which many TV artists these days are spending their quarantine time in their homes by doing different activities. Accordingly, Actor Harsh Nagar, who plays the role of Kartik in 'Kartik Purnima' is making videos for his fans to build their morale.

On that note Harsh Nagar shared “I have a very important purpose to start the 'Feeling Friday' session. I have been an actor for the last 10 years and it made me realize as to how much work we do when it comes to emotional activities as compared to physical labor. You have to be true to your emotions to justify the character, which has nothing to do with you in personal life. After that, I decided to come up with motivational videos to help people to live a holistic life”.

Harsh further said “I have made and uploaded almost 12 videos, and I have received a lot of appreciation messages. It gives me immense satisfaction to see my fans watching my videos during this lockdown period, which is thankfully boosting their moral and spirit. Though, my videos are very simple but it leaves an indelible impact on people’s minds as it makes them realize how to utilize this quarantine period in a better way. The topics, which I talk about, resonate with everyone’s life because almost each one of us experiences the similar type of emotions, like, anger, anxiety, appreciation, hatred, jealousy, shame and so on”.