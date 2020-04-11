An Actor has to do whatever it takes to look the part: Aham Sharma

MUMBAI: Actor’s life seems very fascinating to everyone but in reality, this is not the case. They face challenges at every point whether it comes to their body transformation for a particular character or facing criticism. One wonders how they keep gaining and losing weight for their every character. One such actor is our most favorite Aham Sharma, fondly remembered as Arjun Mehra of show Dosti…Yaariyan…Manmarziyan, Karna of Mahabharat and Vikramaditya of Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha. We have seen him broadening up his muscles to reducing his body weight for different roles.

Sharma, who has garnered many awards for his fantabulous acting skills said “Sometimes I had to eat a lot sometimes little less, little adjustments in my workout routine and that’s it. After a point, you get used to it.”

Aham continued “See the point is, as an actor, it’s our job to do justice to the roles we portray. Apart from all the internal preparations such as understanding the character and it’s inner world, psychology, etc, it’s equally important that the actor looks the part also. So one has to do whatever it takes to look the part. It’s all part of the process and I enjoy it thoroughly.”

However, Aham Sharma is a big-time fitness freak and since he was a teenager, he has been doing ‘Taekwondo’ which is the king of Martial arts because of its kicks. Not many of his fans know that Sharma has learned other forms too but this is his most favorite.