Actor Hrishikesh Pandey gave these 5 tips to his fans to stay safe during this extended lockdown

MUMBAI: Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on 14th April to stay home until the next date. The 21 days lockdown has now been extended till the 3rd of May. Actor Hrishikesh Pandey being a responsible citizen and a person who is being majorly followed is doing his contribution of educating people and the society.

The versatile actor who is seen essaying the pivotal role of Raja Ratnakar in Star Bharat’s popular show Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi – Kahani Mata Rani Ki gave these 5 tips to stay safe during the lockdown

Hrishikesh Pandey has firstly requested the people not to step outside the house unless it is very important.

Second thing is to wash your hands frequently. Even if you go out to get vegetables or essential goods, sanitize yourself and those things which you bring from outside.

Third is to eat healthy food which will build your immunity system.

Hrishikesh further said that,” We should not lose our endurance and step out of our houses just because we are bored and lastly would like to encourage everyone to exercise or do yoga regularly.

We will definitely win this battle and keep our hopes high because, ‘This too shall pass.’