“As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play a double role”, mentioned Lag Ja Gale’s Namik Paul

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades. Having narrated several stories that have resonated beautifully with audiences, the channel recently launched the story of an unlikely couple brought together by the most unusual circumstances and their family dynamics. Set in Delhi, Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of Shiv (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl who juggles between multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family. The story will explore how the two of them choose to come together in marriage for the sake of their siblings despite multiple misunderstandings and misgivings!

The show has been keeping the audience entertained since its launch and in the upcoming episodes, lead actor Namik Paul will be seen donning two hats – Shiv and his twin brother Aniket. Everyone in the Dhoopar family thinks that Aniket is no more because he was stolen by some goons when he was a kid. However, now, Aniket is fond of Ishani which has led him to stalk her and enter his family’s house as Shiv after kidnapping him. While everyone is unaware of Aniket’s true identity, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch Namik in this new avatar.

Namik Paul mentioned, “As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play a double role. While I love portraying the arrogant and confident Shiv, it is fun playing shy Aniket as well. His body language, way of communicating, and especially his demeanor towards Ishani are very different, and that is giving me room to explore and improvise. Personally, it has been fun playing two characters for Lag Ja Gale, however, I’m still honing the art of switching from one character to another, given that they are so opposite to each other, it’s not easy.”

While Namik is giving his best to portray both characters, it will be interesting to watch how the story finally unfolds. Will Ishani and Dhoopar family be able to find out that Aniket is an imposter of Shiv who has entered the Dhoopar house? Or will Shiv rescue himself and bring forth the truth in front of everyone?

