"As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves" Ridhi Dogra opens up on actors being type-casted basis of medium

Ridhi Dogra

MUMBAI : Be it television, web series, films, and music videos Ridhi Dogra is one of the finest actors in the industry who has paved her path through all the mediums of entertainment. Hopping on from one genre to another with utmost ease, the actress has always found her comfort in every shoe she stepped in. This is indeed a reflection of the perspective that she carries along about finding no difference in whatever the medium of entertainment is, she is here to prove herself where ever she appears. The actress has often been vocal about this since her television days.

Talking about her perspective on actors being categorized based on their medium, Ridhi said, "As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves. People just want to put each other in labels and concepts because it helps them ease things out but the truth is that acting and creative jobs are intangible, and you can't really put a rim around it."

"As an actor, I don’t belong to any particular medium. For me, the real win would be if I am able to contribute in any medium in the capacity that it needs. While there's nothing wrong with being called a TV actor or an OTT actor, I think that is very restricting to our ability. The intelligence the person has defines them and not their medium. Putting actors in labels is lazy on the parts of those who make one." She added further. 

On the work front, Ridhi will be seen in the upcoming film "Jawan", and “Tiger 3” along with the highly anticipated web series "Asur 2" and an untitled romantic web show with Barun Sobti.

