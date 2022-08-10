Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".

MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his character and revealed about receiving comments from friends and family about his role

Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal revealed , In the beginning i only new about that i am going to play a negative character but now when scenes are passing my role is getting so mean or we can say so 'Harami type' to which every Indian gonna hate .

He further added, ' After Watching me in the show my friends and Family Called me and said ' Tu itna mean role play kar skta hai we can't believe. ' Tarun's Character have also made people feel like I am so Mean guy in real life too. But i am totally opposite of what I am playing on - screen. Everyday before the shoot i have to prepare myself that way . Also to go in the character I try to keep an anger looking face on the set so i can be in my character".

He also added, " I do so much 'Masti- Mazaak' on the set that people around me also start doubting that how would I be able to play such an aggressive shot on - screen .So whenever I have to give shots everyone start laughing looking at me because a minute ago i was someone else and now it's totally opposite of how i am in real life. The character is very mean and aggressive and the way scenes are written i have to do alot of homework to be in the character".

Actor Jatin Singh jamwal was previously seen in Chandranandini and Dhhai Kilo Prem.