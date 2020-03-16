Actor Karan Pahwa will play exciting role in Sab tv show ‘ALI BABA – Dastaan-e-Kabul

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Pahwa, who played cute and chocolate roles in his past tv shows like Balika Badhu, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, first time he is going to play costume drama character in Sab tv show ‘ALI BABA – Dastaan-e-Kabul’, which is going to on-air from today. This show will be telecasted from Monday to Friday 8pm. His role is very challenging and exciting.

Karan Pahwa shared information about his role, “In this show I am playing Jahangir character and it’s a costume drama, action oriented character. I haven’t played this type of character before. Through this show, the audience will watch my versatility as an actor. I was in Delhi, when casting director Taranvir approached me and asked me to share my profile along with the audition for this character. Taranvir was very clear about the character sketch of Jahangir. He explained to me in depth. So that, I can audition accordingly. It’s very important for an artist to know what temperament is demanded. As per asking, I auditioned and got shortlisted. Later again I gave audition in depth.

Karan Pahwa always impressed his audience in his past shows. We surely believe in this show also he will again create magic and will be able to rule the hearts of his audience.