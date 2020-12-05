Actor Manit Joura touches 600k followers on social media; thanks his fans

MUMBAI: Actor Manit Joura who is currently juggling between his new show Prem Bandhan and Kundali Bhagya is a happy man. His social media has touched the 600k followers milestone. Manit’s new show also got good feedback from the audience. He plays the lead Harsh Shastri in the show.

Speaking about his excitement Manit says,”I am extremely grateful to my fans, followers and friends who have followed me on social media and kept encouraging me with their messages. Fans have also taken the initiative on making special videos and photo collages which gives me immense happiness. I would also like to thank them for showing patience as I am unable to respond to them immediately. I have restricted my time on social media. But yes I do see and read all their posts regarding me. An actor always seeks validation from his fans and that makes him more confident. This feeling is very gratifying. That’s why I try to come live on social media in between to stay connected with my fans. I believe that social media should never drive an actor, an actor should take the call. While I'm thrilled to reach the 600k milestone, there's a long way to go."

Manit also clarifies the doubt in fans mind that whether he will leave Kundali Bhagya or not? He says,”Kundali Bhagya is a baby to me. The character Rishabh Luthra has given me a lot. I have got so much from the show and it is very close to my heart. Managing both the shows is tough but not impossible. We have just started Prem Bandhan and I am happy that fans have given me a lot of positive feedback for the role.”