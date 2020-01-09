Actor Mohan Joshi and Rajshri Productions team up for the First Time for Dadi Amma .. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao !

MUMBAI: For the first time on Indian television the audience will witness a grand collaboration when Rajshri Productions along with veteran actor Mohan Joshi will come together for Star Plus’ upcoming show – Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!

Mohan Joshi, who has been a part of numerous plays, films and television shows, will be returning to the small screen after almost a decade. The very first promo of the show has already created the necessary stir and the viewers were pleasantly surprised to see the banter between the two veteran actors – Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas.

We also got to know that Sooraj ji and his son, Devaansh, have dedicated this unique show to Devansh’s grandfather, the late Rajkumar Barjatya. Interestingly, Devaansh Barjatya is the producer of the show too.

Talking about this association, actor Mohan Joshi said, “I am very excited for this association with Rajshri Productions because they knows how to hit the right cord with the audiences. The story that we are presenting is very relatable yet different. So, I am looking forward to it.”

The show will feature a stellar star-cast with veteran actors such as Mohan Joshi, Seema Biswas along with Sheen Das & Anagha in the lead.

Watch Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao coming soon only on Star Plus