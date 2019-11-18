Actor Mohit Malik’s Latest Picture On Instagram Gives Us all The Feels of Heartbreak and Loss

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malik aka Sikander Singh Gill of Kulfi Kumar Baajewala shared a still of him from the show on his Instagram handle giving us a peek into what viewers could expect in the upcoming episodes.



The storyline of the show is heading towards Sikander and Kulfi’s journey towards Kartarpur, a district in Punjab, Pakistan, Mohit shared a picture of him on a bus probably heading towards that journey with a caption that read, “Love is universal! No borders can do us apart! Period! ”

Looking every bit intense and broken, Mohit’s eyes give away the pain that he’s experiencing being away from his daughter Kulfi.