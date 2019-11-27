News

THIS actor quits Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

27 Nov 2019 09:07 PM

MUMBAI: One of Star Plus' longest running shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will go off air on 20th December. It will be replaced by its spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

A few characters from the mother show will be seen in the spin-off, but some others will not.

After Chaitanya Choudhary, who played the role of Raman Bhalla, made an exit from the show, another major actor is all set to bid good bye from the show. Mithil Jain who entered the show as Arijit, the villain in Ishita and Raman's life has bid farewell.

past seven days