Actor Raghav Thakur Opens Up About the Pressures of the Entertainment Industry and Advocates for Open Communication on Mental Health

MUMBAI : With a career marked by versatility and talent, actor Raghav Thakur provides a glimpse into the demanding nature of show business. He highlights the pressures that arise from the industry's competitiveness and societal expectations, emphasizing the toll they take on individuals aspiring to the top.

Raghav, who is currently seen in the show Suhaagan, talks about how stressful it can be in the competitive world of entertainment. He says, "The pressure from society and competition is so high that everyone wants to be the best in their field. The hard work, struggles, and not giving up teach you important life lessons. What stresses most of the people, is the uncertainty of work in this industry."

In today's fast-paced world with lots of technology, Raghav suggests that we all take some time to think about our lives. He adds, "I think in this busy world, we all need to take a break and reflect on what we've been doing and if it's working for us."

When asked about his main goal in the entertainment industry, Raghav says, "My goal is crystal clear: to become the best actor I can be."

Raghav also shares his thoughts on whether there should be a standard for how good an actor is. He says, "No, I don't think there should be a set benchmark for acting. It's hard for anyone to be perfect in this field, so I believe it's better to keep learning and growing at every stage of your career."

Talking about the increasing awareness of mental health issues, including depression, Raghav stresses the importance of talking openly about these topics. "Being open and talking about these things is always a good thing. It's strange that we tend to judge people. Instead, we should try to be more understanding and realize that those who've been through tough times want to share their stories to help others. Depression, for example, is something very deep that only those who've experienced it can truly understand."

The actor further adds, "I'm glad to see more people talking about these issues openly. As a society, it's crucial to create an environment where people can talk without fear of being judged. This helps us understand and support each other better."