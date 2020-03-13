Actor Ram Yashvardhan's enters as Bhairaonath on 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi'

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki has mesmerized audiences with its amazing story and star cast. Recently the show has taken a leap and the audience is seeing actress Pooja Banerjee as the elder Vaishno Devi. In such a situation, there are many ups and downs in the show. The show is now going to have an entry of actor Ram Yashvardhan where he will be challenging Vaishno Devi. The talented actor will play the role of Bhaironath in the show.

Let me tell you that actor Ram Yashvardhan has played the character of Mytho earlier also, which was been well liked by the audience. In such a situation, when Ram got a chance to play a mythological character again, he could not stop himself. Actor Ram Yashvardhan told that this is an interesting character.

In such a situation, it has been decided that the audience will soon clear all the beliefs related to Mother Vaishno Devi through this show. The character of Bhaironath will also be appreciated by the audience.

