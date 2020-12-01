THIS actor to RE-ENTER Sony LIV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Sony LIV show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. (Read here: Shravan and Suman’s heartfelt conversation in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2)

The show is doing pretty well. The audiences are loving the complex yet simple love story of Suman and Shravan, played by actors Kannika Kapur and Mohit Kumar respectively.

Well, recently, we reported about actress Takshi Negi aka Avni’s return to the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that actor Akshay Anand, who plays the role of Devraj Malhotra in the show, will soon re-enter it

Before the seven-year leap, Devraj was shown to be put behind bars for a few years.

Well, the current track of the show revolves around Shravan and Suman coming close to each other emotionally.

We’re sure Devraj’s re-entry in their lives will ensure a major twist and drama in the show.

We couldn’t connect with Akshay Anand for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Suman to EXPRESS her FEELINGS to Shravan in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 )