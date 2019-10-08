News

Actor Rohitashv Gaur and his two beautiful daughters

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 04:15 PM

Actor Rohitashv Gaur who is popular for his portrayal of Manmohan Tiwari in the comedy series Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a lucky man. He and his wife Rekha Gaur have two beautiful daughters -- Giti and Sanjiti - who are nothing short of angels in their lives. Speaking about them Rohitashv says,”Since the time my daughters came into my life, the world changed for me. I used to stay in a 180 sq ft small room and later when my elder daughter was born and I directly shifted to a 2BHK flat, I had no idea how to get the funds. Their presence in our lives, changed our destiny. That's the reason I think daughters are great and I always wanted to have a daughter. Silly it may sound, but I felt that if I had a boy then there would be an ego issue with me! But if daughters come, they will take care of us. Even now they are taking care of me. If I misplace something than they immediately find it out and remind me. I sometimes feel I have two Godesses around me.”

Speaking about his dreams about them, he says, ”My dream for them is to be kind and do everything they want to achieve in life. I want that there should not be presence of any negative people in their life. Tshould have a good sense of what is right and what is wrong. People take advantage of a girl’s innocence so I think that they need to build a sense to separate the good from bad. They should not be dependent on anyone and take their own life's decision.” 

At the end Rohitashv adds,”There is a saying in Hindi Ladki Paraya Dhan Hoti Hai that is true and at the same time it scares me with a feeling that one day they will leave me and will be going on their own. But that is how life it is, it’s a ritual. Life is beautiful with my daughters.” 

Tags > Rohitashv Gaur, two beautiful daughters, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata...

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata Purohit Completes 10 Years In The Industry
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz

past seven days