Actor Sanjeev Jotangia wants to be successful like Big B, Kishore Kumar, Rafael Nadal

Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Radheshyam Yadav in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang', said that he aspires to be known globally and is inspired by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran singer Kishore Kumar, and Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.
MUMBAI: Actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who plays the role of Radheshyam Yadav in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang', said that he aspires to be known globally and is inspired by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, veteran singer Kishore Kumar, and Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

Talking about his dreams and aspirations, he said: "My aspiration is to be globally known as one of the best actors of our great nation for which I've been trying relentlessly. I am inspired by Kishore Da, Bachchan Saab and Rafael Nadal. God willing, I'll fulfill this aspiration one day and continue being a student of art, be it acting or writing or producing or directing later on."

"I keep reading, keep myself abreast with regional and world cinema. I also watch good theatre and have a lot of interactive sessions with interesting actors and colleagues. I also dabble in selective voice acting assignments," he adds.

Elaborating more about 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' and how the story about the dreams and values of a girl from a small town can became a motivation for many, he adds: "The show has a very intriguing title that signifies motivation and inspiration. Radheshyam Yadav is a very simple, honest and a traditional man with utmost integrity. He is also a doting father and is very protective and supportive of his daughter.

"Sanjeev has acted in several TV shows like 'Ram Milaayi Jodi', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Rangrasiya', and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'. He has also worked in a movie, 'Batla House'.

While sharing about his role in the current show and how he relate to it, he added: "I relate a lot actually to my character. The attractive part of Radheshyam's character is that though he comes from a small village/town and has grown up amidst the conditioning that girls should be treated differently from boys, he still stands up for his daughter. I can relate to it because, in real life, I am too feisty about standing up for the right causes and people."

He also briefs about how he prepared for the role and concluded with: "We did a lot of workshops and reading sessions with the writer, director and diction teacher because we are playing a family based in Jhansi who speak Hindi that has a lot of Bundelkhandi touch. We also did a lot of mock shoots of intense scenes to be thoroughly prepared before we went on floors."


SOURCE - IANS


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/09/2023 - 10:00

