ACTOR SEEMA BISWAS PLANS TO GO FOR NAUVARI SAREE SHOPPING

MUMBAI; Actor Seema Biswas who is back on the tube with Star Plus’ upcoming show Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao is all set to portray the role of a Maharashtrian grandmother (aaji) for the first time is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. We hear that she even went Nauvari saree shopping.

Seema Biswas is a renowned actor who has worked on multiple plays, movies and television shows. As an actor she personally invests time for her characters each time she signs up for a role. This time around, in order to play her role as aaji in Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao, she took special training to learn to speak in Marathi. Not just that, she even wishes to go Nauvari saree shopping.

Talking about the same, she said, “During my initial shoot days, I heard my team discussing about the Nauvari saree and how it is worn by Maharashtrian women on special festive occasions. I always wanted to buy a 9-yard saree and now seems the perfect fit. I will surely be going shopping with my team to buy them in the coming week. I hope I get a chance to wear them on the show as well.”

We cannot wait to see Seema Biswas don this Maharashtrian look on the show!

