Actor turned Producer, Bhavini Purohit's latest OBSESSION will STUMP YOU!

MUMBAI: With all of us being home quarantined, finding something to keep ourself busy, a lot of actors are engaging in creative activities along with household chores to keep themselves busy.

Along with that, they are also making sure to keep their followers updated about all what they are engaging in on social media. And Producer and actor, Bhavini Purohit is no behind.

The Saathiya saath nibhana actor Bhavini Purohit has found a new obsession in TikTok.

She mentioned that after coming across a few videos of people participating in challenges, she too decided to try her hands on the same with her beau Dhaval Dave. Infact, after she joined she was overwhelmed with the response she received as just in a span of a week, her followers mounted.

Bhavini, who was last seen in Jaana Na Dil Se Door said, " Two of my videos went viral where I prank Dhaval with a face mask made of tissue paper and another one where he is wearing my clothes and his hair is wrapped into a ponytail. The response is highly appreciated."

Way to go Bhavini!