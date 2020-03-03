Actor Vivek Dahiya Applauds The Real Heroes Of Our Country On This National Defence Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of National Defence Day, actor Vivek Dahiya took help of his social media handle to praise and applaud the real heroes of our nation. Speaking about their bravery and courage he expressed “ Talk about a Hero and the men who put their lives on the line for our country are the real HEROES! I'm proud to be playing one myself in my upcoming project, State of Siege and what a journey it has been.”

The actor who will be seen portraying a powerful role in his upcoming web series State of Siege 26/11 which is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, definitely felt connected with this particular day.