News

Actor Vivek Dahiya Applauds The Real Heroes Of Our Country On This National Defence Day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 05:22 PM

MUMBAI: On the occasion of National Defence Day, actor Vivek Dahiya took help of his social media handle to praise and applaud the real heroes of our nation. Speaking about their bravery and courage he expressed “ Talk about a Hero and the men who put their lives on the line for our country are the real HEROES! I'm proud to be playing one myself in my upcoming project, State of Siege and what a journey it has been.”

The actor who will be seen portraying a powerful role in his upcoming web series State of Siege 26/11 which is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, definitely felt connected with this particular day.

Tags Vivek Dahiya National Defence Day Sandeep Unnithan Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11 Ye Hai Mohabbatein Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera Nach Baliye 8 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and others felicitates winners with ACE Business Awards 2020

Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here