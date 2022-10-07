Actors and their favourite corners at home!

MUMBAI: Everybody needs a place where they can be truly themselves. The favourite corner at your home is a private retreat for every individual. &TV artists Saachi Tiwari (Devi Sumati, Baal Shiv), Ambrish Bobby (Ramesh Prasad Mishra, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) talk about favourite corners of their home where they like to spend most of the time. Saachi Tiwari, aka Devi Sumati in &TV’s Baal Shiv, says, “The entire home is a labour of love by my family and me, but my favourite part of the house is the living room. It is large enough to shoot my reels and make some social media videos as it is full of lights. I spend a lot of time here watching Baal Shiv on TV with my family, reading, thinking about creating creative content and much more. Our living room has ample sunlight, and most of the décor in the living room was done by my mom and me. So, the living room is my favourite place where I am the most creative, comfortable, and happy.” Ambrish Bobby aka Ramesh Prasad Mishra in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, “My study room, where I have placed my computer, is my favourite corner. I have always been fond of accounting, and it is the place where I sit and do all my ‘Hisab Kitab’. There is always something or other to do when sitting in front of my computer. I never get bored while sitting here. I also play video games with my daughters in this corner, watch some good films, and listen to Kishore Da’s evergreen songs whenever I am alone. It is also where I analyse my work and find ways to improvise. It is the most comfortable place in my apartment, and I feel happy and positive sitting here with my system on”.

Himani Shivpuri, aka Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “My favourite place at home is the end corner of my sofa, which faces towards my balcony. I spend a lot of time sitting here reading a book, scrolling through my phone, watching TV, or just relaxing and taking some naps. The place is cosy, comfy, and great for friendly chats with my son. The natural light, fresh air, and scenic beauty I feel and see here are mesmerising. Usually, we change our routine and comfortable space according to our moods. Still, this place works as a stress buster for me”. Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “To be honest, my wife and I had spent a lot of time thinking about how to decorate our home because it is where you come after a long day. My favourite corner is the southwest corner of my home, where I have placed my father and father-in-law's photo frames. According to Vaastu, this corner of my house is the side of prosperity and happiness. In my spare time, I sit beneath his photo frame and reflect on all the memories and lessons he taught me. The award corner shelf in my living room is also the best corner of my house; it showcases my overall life journey”.

