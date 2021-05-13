Actors of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin talk about the show taking the number one slot at the BARC ratings, grateful for this achievement

MUMBAI: Talking on this momentous occasion, Neil Bhatt says, “I’ve always believed script is the king. A good script can provide 90% of success the rest is Great Content, a Fabulous Team Effort, Hard Work, Dedication, Progressive Portrayal and Lovable & Relatable Characters are the requirements for a show to run successfully on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, it’s a labor of love and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it. I am speechless and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is Thank You for all the love, support, and appreciation. God has been kind and has poured his love & blessings on me, my Co-stars, Producer, Director, Writers, Crew Members, and Star Plus. In the coming days, many twists and turns await the audience, and I hope our association with them continues for years to come.”

Talking about the show’s achievement, Ayesha Singh says, “I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of their love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and they keep liking our work. The show has its remarkable journey so far, it's a very beautiful feeling to be part of something like this. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! I thank everyone for letting us make a place in their hearts!”

Elated about the recent achievement, Aishwarya Sharma says, I'm really happy that the audience has accepted the show and my role with such immense love. The whole team's given its best. Having the right balance of fun and work within the cast and crew is important and that's what I share with them. The soul of the show is the emotion and sentiments it carries. On this glorious occasion, I would like to thank Star Plus and Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment for making me a part of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. I would also like to thank fans & viewers for showering so much love and affection in these last 8 months on all of us. We promise to keep you entertained in the coming days as well.”

