Actors of Star Bharat shares how they plan to celebrate the first festival of the year

MUMBAI :  The actors of Star Bharat are prepared to celebrate the first festivals of the year, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Utarayan, to make this new year even more auspicious. Star Bharat is getting ready to welcome this new year with new series that will premiere in the following days. The actors discussed their festival celebration plans for this year.

Kajal Chauhan from the upcoming show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ aka Gaura- “I’ll celebrate Lohri with my mom this year. Will take her out for some shopping first and later I’ll go to mandir to seek blessing for my upcoming show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ on Star Bharat. Every year I celebrate this festival in a very simple manner and this year too will will do the same. I’ll help my mom with some household chores and make some sweet with her at home and later will go out to have little fun time at juhu beach. 

Rachana Mistry from ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ aka Vidhi- “I’m a Gujju born and born up in Maharashtra so I follow Utarayan and Makar Sankranti together. This festival brings back a lot of memories for me from my childhood as I remember my classmates who were Marathi used to bring ‘Tilgud Ladoo’ and we used to have it and say ‘Tilgud ghya god god bola’ so I still remember that and talking about celebrating Utarayan we celebrated it with flying kites although back in the day we dint had an open terrace but now we do so it’s a different feeling altogether. Also, a very interesting thing my mom used to do during this festival was she used to make Kurmura ladoo’s and hide coins in that as a surprise for us so the festival is very close to my heart. This year in case if I get an off would definitely love to fly kite but also take care of the birds while doing so. 

Deepshikha Nagpal aka Satyavati from ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’- “I’m a half Punjabi and half Gujarati so it’s double celebration for me. I celebrate Lohri near my locality where I stay and I love to fly kites during Makar Sankranti. Since this year I’ll be shooting for ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ I’m not sure how I’ll celebrate it this year but I’ll would definitely love to have a place where I can fly kites as I used to be a champion back in days. Also, my Nani and Mom used to make a sweet called ‘Gol Papdi’ unfortunately I don’t have time to make it this year but will surely like to eat that.”

Reena Kapoor aka ‘Bhawana’ in ‘Aashao Ka Savera…. Dheere Dheere Se’- “I like to celebrate lohri with my family whenever I’m not shooting but this year most probably, I’ll be on sets of Star Bharat’s new show ‘Aashao Ka Savera…. Dheere Dheere Se’ so I’m not sure about the plans for this year but I do make it a point that no matter what I do eat ‘Til Gud’ Ladoo during this time which is my favorite. 

