Actors reflect on their special moments from the show as Sony SAB’s Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 approaches it climax

MUMBAI : Mumbai, 2nd June 2023: India’s biggest and one of Sony SAB’s most popular family entertainer, ‘Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2', is set to air its final episode on 9th June at 7 PM. With its riveting characters and gripping storyline, the show quickly became a fan favorite. Alongside Nigam, the series starred Manul Chudasama as the lead Marjeena, Sayantani Ghosh as SimSim and Arav Chowdharry as Iblis among other noted actors.

Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 took its audiences on a fascinating journey and allowed them to immerse themselves in Ali’s world through his multiple ups and downs. Over a course of more than 200 episodes, the viewers have traversed the journey with the characters and seen them evolve. With the final episode to be aired soon, audiences will witness Ali defeat his long-sworn nemesis, Iblis in an intense battle of wit and magic. With Ali claiming his final conquest, the story reaches its climax and ushers the conclusion of the show.

Feeling emotional about the show concluding, Abhishek Nigam, who essays the lead role of Ali said, "It proved to be a remarkable and eventful experience as there were high expectations that I had to meet. I sincerely hope that I have been able to fulfil those expectations and that our viewers have enjoyed it. Being part of such a distinctive show has been an absolute honor, and I would like to express my gratitude to the writers and Sony SAB for granting me the opportunity to bring Ali to life on the screen."

Sayantani Ghosh, who portrayed SimSim, reflected on her time on the sets, “Being a part of 'AliBaba' for the past year has been truly life-changing and fulfilling for me. Playing SimSim became a part of who I am, and the show felt like my second home. I’m extremely proud of the fact that I was the original SimSim. I'm grateful for the time I spent on set and the lessons I learned. I'm proud that the show was successful and resonated with the audience.”

Playing the role of Marjeena, Manul Chudasama too shared her thoughts, "Shooting for the show has been an absolutely delightful experience for me. It has been truly rewarding to be involved in a production that offered something unique and distinct to its audience. Portraying the character of Marjeena has been both intriguing and challenging. I sincerely hope that I have been able to honor the character and bring justice to it. I’ll miss my time here."

As the proverb goes, endings are the start of something new and in keeping with this spirit a new and entertaining journey awaits the viewers of Sony SAB as they bid goodbye to Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2

