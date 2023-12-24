Actors share fun ‘problem-solving’ tactics!

MUMBAI: Mathematics is one of the most significant subjects and plays a vital role in everyone’s day-to-day life. However, for some young students, solving algorithms, computations, and equations is enjoyable, while for others it can be a nightmare. Every year on December 22, India celebrates National Mathematics Day, and on this occasion, &TV artists share their struggles and fun stories with numbers. This includes Ashutosh Kulkarni (Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, Atal), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai). Ashutosh Kulkarni, essaying Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in &TV’s show Atal, shares, “Mathematics was a subject that used to terrify me during my school days. My fear of numbers led me to choose Sanskrit as a subject (laughs). I actively avoided situations involving numbers and once even hid a passing mark I received in a math unit test from my parents. When they eventually found out, they insisted I attend extra classes specifically for math. Reluctantly, I started practising more and gradually developed a habit of using numbers in everyday activities. Surprisingly, this helped me cultivate an interest in the subject. I express my gratitude to my teachers, who patiently guided me through the basics of mathematics.”

Yogesh Tripathi, essaying Daroga Happu Singh in &TV show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says “Coming from an academically inclined family, I was the odd one out for not enjoying mathematics. I often resorted to pretending to be unwell to avoid my math classes, and during school, I would find excuses to skip them, whether it was claiming the need to use restroom or forgetting my books just to be sent out as a punishment. Somehow, I managed to pass my exams, thanks to my parents' support. However, after finishing my board exams, I decided to leave math behind, as the only numbers that used to excite me were cricket scores (laughs). Algebra, trigonometry, and geometry felt overwhelmingly complex, to me. I am content with my grasp of mathematical concepts, and basic calculations. However, witnessing my son study mathematics has changed my perspective. I now understand that it involves critical thinking and aids in developing problem-solving skills. While math as a subject can be challenging, it also offers substantial rewards. It instils hope by demonstrating that every problem possesses a solution.” Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “As a student, dealing with mathematical problems felt like the biggest challenge in my life (laughs). I despised the subject so much that whenever a math class approached, I would claim to have a headache and ask my teacher if I could rest my head. Over time, they caught on to my tactic to avoid the class, leading to complaints to my parents. I consistently scraped through exams with the minimum passing marks simply because I evaded dealing with numbers. Due to my aversion to math, my father enrolled me in the science stream for 11th grade, forcing me to confront that dreaded subject again. Unfortunately, I failed 11th grade due to this struggle, prompting a transfer back to the Arts stream, where I excelled and topped my class. This turn of events made my parents realize that mathematics was not my forte, and they allowed me to take charge of my educational choices. While acknowledging the importance of mathematics as a crucial subject, I realized it wasn't my area of strength. Despite this, I recognized its significance in fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Mastering its fundamentals remains essential, as it is the key to solving various everyday problems.”

