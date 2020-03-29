Actors share their favorite binge-worthy shows!

MUMBAI: Getting bored on being quarantine? Then here's TV actors sharing their favourite list of shows that you guys can enjoy watching.

Mohammad Nazim: On Netflix, I love The most beautiful hands of Delhi. It's not because I am being part of the series, but it’s a wonderfully made series, shot by an Oscar-nominated Swedish director, Hannes Holms. He is making this series into a Hollywood film and hopefully, I am looking forward to be part of it as well. Honestly, it has no lesson to learn but it best does what it’s supposed to do - entertain. But I, as an actor, loved how every actor has performed flawlessly and naturally yet keeping the spark and style alive.

Rohitashv Gour: Narcos, Sacred Games, Apaharan are some of the best web series I watched. Apaharan was very much talked about in the initial days but not much later. It’s a very good web series made by Siddharth Sen Gupta. The screenplay, dialogues, script, direction, and actors are simply superb. They have explored Hrishikesh so much and so well, it gives an international feel to the web series. I feel Apaharan should be watched by more by the audience.

Mrunal Jain: I have been a FRIENDS fan forever which I love to binge-watch on Netflix. But recently, I've been hooked to this series called Money Heist. It's about a gang of people who execute the most complicated and biggest robbery in the history of Spain. It's amazing because every character is so defined and layered. It's a pleasure to watch it every night after a long day at work, right before I sleep.

Sharad Malhotra: I love SENSE 8. This is one of the most expensive OTT shows ever made on Netflix. This series is very complicated and I guess that is the reason it's very underrated. This is about a group of individuals born with Limbic Resonance and are strangers to each other and live in different countries. Unlike most of the other shows, this show has a wide array of amazing characters, underdogs, in one way or the other, being hunted down by a secret evil organization. It's great to see how they each help in their own ways to safeguard each other despite not knowing each other. This show is a great mix of NAVRASAS, Nine Shades of Expressions specified in the Indian Acting guidebooks. That is the reason I have been binging on it recently.

Sanjay Gagnani: 3 % Set in the future, this Brazilian series has a dystopian world set to divide into two unequal halves. Every year, 21-year-olds get a chance to move to 'the better side' but only 3 percent manage to do so. The first-ever Portuguese-language Netflix original is sure to make you question humanity in distress.