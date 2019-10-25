News

Actors who should make a COMEBACK on television!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: From saas-bahu sagas to reality shows, Indian television is evolving even when it comes to presenting supernatural shows with a dash of thrill, which appeal to the urban and rural audience.

However, if you are a 90s' or early 2000s' kid, you know that the shows back then were not only bold but progressive and realistic, ahead of their time.

And not only that, actors too were at their best where talent was more appreciated than just good looks. Here is a list of a few names we have always loved watching and should make a comeback on television.

Saans

The 1998 show was written and directed by Neena Gupta, who also acted in the show with Kanwaljit Singh, is popular even today. We feel Neena should make a comeback on television...

Related image

Satish Kaushik has aced most of the fields of the entertainment fraternity. He is an Indian film director, producer, and actor, and along with that, we miss his stint from Sumit Sambhal Lega.

Image result for SATISH KAUSHIK

Satish Shah has enthralled the audience with his stint in various films and TV shows particularly Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai...

Image result for SATISH SHAH

We love her for her stint in Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. Renuka Shahane should make a comeback on television for we miss her sweet smile.

Image result for Renuka Shahane

Kavita Kapoor has done varied serials such as Yes Boss and Saans and we loved watching her.

Image result for Kavita Kapoor

Do you have any more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below!

past seven days