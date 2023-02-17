Actress Aamna Sharif to enter Star Bharat’s 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' as 'Yamini'?

MUMBAI: Aamna Sharif is a prominent name in the television industry. She was last seen in year 2020 in a grey character. Amna has been absent from television for two years and is now making a comeback on television with Star Bharat’s show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ alongside Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry who plays the lead role of Dev and Vidhi respectively. As per the sources, Aamna will be playing a key part in the upcoming track.

Aamna Sharif who is all set to make her entry in the show, will be seen playing the character named ‘Yamini’ who will soon enter in Dev and Vidhi’s life. It's been reported that Aamna's character is crucial and plays a significant role in the next episodes. It is also noted that her appearance as ‘Yamini’ is highly distinctive. She will soon begin filming in preparation for her appearance on the show. Aamna’s admirers will enjoy seeing her on television once more in a brand-new role and appearance as ‘Yamini’.

A lot have changed in Dev and Vidhi’s life after their marriage will Yamini’s entry create any havoc in their married life? The upcoming episodes of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ will have a lot of revelation and will unfold new twists. Who is ‘Yamini’ and why has she came in Dev and Vidhi’s life?

To know more about the new entry and latest updates of the show keep watching ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ every Monday-Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Star Bharat.