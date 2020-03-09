Actress Aanchal Khurana enters 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

MUMBAI: Actress Aanchal Khurana makes her shocking wild card entry in the Colors TV reality show, “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’.

After playing the negative lead in shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Sarojini, Meri Saasu Maa and Zindagi Ki Mahek and last seen in Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, she is on her way to firm up her marriage plans right there in the reality show. Will the actress who won a reality show already- 'Roadies 8' have an upper hand in the race to marry Paras Chhabra? Time will only be able to solve this mystery for all the viewers, especially Aanchal's fans.

The show that’s hosted by Gautam Gulati has had several celeb guests entering either as host or as a friend. Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Jay Bhanushali have entered so far.