Actress Arushi Mehta to tie the knot with Pargat Singh Sandhu on...

MUMBAI: It was Tellychakkar.com who exclusively brought to it's readers the news about

talented actress Arushi Mehta, who is known for her roles in shows like Kahaani Hamaare Mahabharat Ki, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai and many others being in love!

She is dating Pargat Singh Sandhu who is a lawyer by profession. The duo met at a common friend’s party and their bonding turned into love with the passage of time.

Now, we have news that Arushi has made it official and will tie the knot on 30 April this year!

Speaking about the same, Arushi shared, " The best part about our relationship is that we are best of friends too so the understanding and affection is very natural. Infact that is the beauty of our relationship. I will very much be a part of the industry in future too and there are no restrictions as such which Pargat or his family has for me. This is a new phase for me and I am very excited.

Currently I am not taking up roles because the kind of characters offered to me require me to go a little bold and I am not comfortable doing it."

Congratulations Arushi!