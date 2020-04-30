THIS actress becomes Shaheer Sheikh's dance partner and the video is delightful

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is winning hearts as Abeer in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actor is a heartthrob of the small screens and one of the top-rated stars.

Shaheer has been in the Telly world for a long time now. The ace star has established his name and given notable performances in all his shows.

One of his best performances is where he played Arjuna in mythological drama series Mahabharat.

Fans simply loved Shaheer in the show and while Mahabharat is re-running on Star Plus these days, everyone is reminiscing Shaheer's stellar performance in the show.

We all know Shaheer's pairing with any TV actress has always been liked by the viewers. The actor was paired opposite Pooja Sharma who played Draupadi and fans simply loved them together.

And now, here's a throwback video where Shaheer is seen dancing with Pooja on the song London Thumakda.

Take a look at the video:

Shaheer and Pooja's chemistry is simply spot on and both danced their hearts out in this peppy track.

What do you think about Shaheer and Pooja's dance? Tell us in the comment section.

