This actress is Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai's soul sister

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai will be soon seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Naagin 4. She has been roped in to fill in Jasmin Bhasin's spot who recently marked her exit from the show.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant found a good friend in Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the house, and the ladies are now setting some BFF Goals.

In a recent post by Rashami on her Instagram, she has called Devoleena as her soul sister. Sharing a collage of her and Devoleena wearing outfits matching the drawing, Rashami has set some major BFF Goals here. This comes after Rashami and Devoleena's epic meet up when they went live from Gopi Bahu's handle and interacted with their fans. From chai to sharing gifts, Rashami and Devoleena had a great chat with fans through this live interaction.

