Actress Divya Bhatnagar’s husband Gagan dismisses mother-in-law's allegations of ditching and absconding Divya in the hospital

MUMBAI: TV actress Divya Bhatnagar has been put on a ventilator ever since she tested positive for Coronavirus.

Soon after her health deteriorated, Divya’s mother alleged Divya's husband Gagan of ditching and absconding his wife in the hospital.

To clear the air, Divya’s husband took to his social media and posted a video refuting his mother-in-law’s claim. In the video, Gagan stated that he was out of town due to work, despite which he has always been in touch with Divya.

Taking to Instagram, Gagan released a video and said, "I am Divya's husband Gagan and a lot is being said about me these days. There's a lot written about me everywhere that I am a fraud, I am absconding and my mother asked Divya's mom that if she needs any monetary help she will help her. I just want to tell everyone one thing that all this is rubbish and please don't believe them. The truth is I was out of Mumbai because of work. I work in production and everyone knows that our profession requires us to travel out a lot, but I and my family were always in touch with Divya.”.

“When Divya fell ill and was tested COVID positive I was out because of work. Her friend got her admitted to the hospital and contacted her family. She tried to contact me but since I was in no network area she could reach me. She was in regular touch with my mother. Her family reached out to Divya. I would like to clear that Corona doesn't happen because of any mental pressure, it is pandemic and everyone around the world is hit by the disease. The most important thing right now is Divya's health and her life. The things that are being spread about me like I am a fraud, I am not helping her financially, I am absconding are false.”, he was seen stating it in the video.

Divya tied the knot with Gagan, an artiste manager, following a courtship of five years.

