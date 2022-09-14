Actress Huma Qureshi shares an anecdote on why Ayushmann Khurana calls her ‘Chumma Qureshi’ on Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show is back with a bang with brand new episodes, new avatar and new characters. This Sunday, 18th September at 9:30 pm the show will be graced by the star cast of the popular web series Maharani Season 2 including Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anuja Sathe making the episode worth watching.

While praising Huma’s outstanding performance in Maharani, Kapil Sharma said that now people have started called Huma, Rani Bharti. He also pulled her leg saying that we have heard about her other name i.e Chumma Qureshi; and how did she get this name. Laughing out loud, Huma Qureshi will make an interesting revelation about her bond with Ayushmann Khurana sharing, “Ayushmann and I did a music video together and ever since then we became really good friends. So during that, I used to call him Ayush-Man which sounds similar to Super-man. And in one of the media interactions, he jokingly called me Chumma Qureshi which still cracks me up.”

Not just that she will also share how gaps between seasons, especially for Maharani, do not challenge her to get back to the skin of the character again. She will shed light on how the character has now become a part of her system and no matter how long the next season takes to come, she can immediately play the character of Rani Bharti.

Tune into The Kapil Sharma Show, this weekend, at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television