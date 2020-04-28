Actress Ishita Ganguly takes inspiration from legendary Rathna Pathak!

MUMBAI: The government has instructed everyone to follow the nationwide lockdown to avoid the spread of Covid - 19. Following the guidelines, the TV artists are spending their quarantine time with their families at home. On the other hand, 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi- Kahani Mata Rani Ki' show actress Ishita Ganguly is spending her time watching her favourite shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. She shares her nostalgic moment with the show and tells us how she takes inspiration from the legendary actress Ratna Pathak.

Actress Ishita Ganguly reminiscing her childhood memories tells us that, “I still remember how I used to have a deal with my mother to quickly complete my homework to watch my favourite shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. These shows had a separate fan base. All its characters are very special and are loved widely among the masses. Whether it is Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak) the iconic character of this show, Monisha Sarabhai (Rupali Ganguly ) or Rajesh i.e.( Rosesh Sarabhai) . Whenever I watch this show, I feel rejuvenated.

Ishita further added that, “I love watching both Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. All the characters of these shows have been my personal favourite. Amongst all, Ratna Pathak is who I take inspiration from. Her little nuances and her perfect dialogue deliveries are a treat to watch. Star Bharat has done an amazing job by bringing these 2 iconic shows back especially when there are news which inculcates fear among the people. I am watching it and I request my fans to watch the same.”

Clearly, Ishita has found her new way of her entertainment during this lockdown and it’s just a matter of time for her fans to follow the same.