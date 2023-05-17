Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki

MUMBAI: Actress Jyotsna Chandola is known for playing Khushi Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. The actress has also gained accolades for her character portrayal like Maan Bai in Jodha Akbar, Bitto in Santoshi Maa and many more.

The actress was away from television as she delivered a baby boy sometime back. However, Jyotsna is all set to make her comeback on the small screen and will be soon making her way in Dangal TV’s popular show Baazi Ishq Ki.

produced by Yash Patnaik under his banner Inspire Films. The production house also currently produces Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors.

Baazi Ishq Ki stars Puneett Chouksey and Khushbu Tiwari in the lead roles.