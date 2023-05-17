Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 15:45
Jyotsna Chandola

MUMBAI: Actress Jyotsna Chandola is known for playing Khushi Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. The actress has also gained accolades for her character portrayal like Maan Bai in Jodha Akbar, Bitto in Santoshi Maa and many more.

The actress was away from television as she delivered a baby boy sometime back. However, Jyotsna is all set to make her comeback on the small screen and will be soon making her way in Dangal TV’s popular show Baazi Ishq Ki.

produced by Yash Patnaik under his banner Inspire Films. The production house also currently produces Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors. 

Baazi Ishq Ki stars Puneett Chouksey and Khushbu Tiwari in the lead roles.

Jyotsna Chandola Make Her Comeback Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki Maan Bai in Jodha Akbar Bitto Santoshi Maa Puneett Chouksey Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! MAJOR FIGHT on the sets of Sony SAB's Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Undekha
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We have always...
Ankit Siwach: Nobody’s career is stable all the time!
MUMBAI: Actor Ankit Siwach says that all actors go through different phases in their career, and they all have a time...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Sai consoles a terrified Satya
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Broken! Sai’s message unheard, Satya wakes up terrified
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Actress Jyotsna Chandola To Make Her Comeback With Inspire Films Baazi Ishq Ki
MUMBAI: Actress Jyotsna Chandola is known for playing Khushi Bharadwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. The actress has...
Parvati Sehgal Bags Shemaroo Umang’s New Show Gauna Ek Prathamesh
MUMBAI: 'Udariyaan' fame Rohit Purohit and Krutika Desai of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame have been roped in to play...
Recent Stories
Sonal Chauhan raises the temperature with her birthday clicks
Wow! Sonal Chauhan raises the temperature with her birthday clicks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankit Siwach
Ankit Siwach: Nobody’s career is stable all the time!
Parvati Sehgal
Parvati Sehgal Bags Shemaroo Umang’s New Show Gauna Ek Prathamesh
Dhruv Tara
Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara unleashes a surprising twist: Is Dhruv finally a step closer to treating Mahaveer?
Anupamaa
MUST READ! 8 actors MISSING from Anupamaa's storyline, fans dearly miss them
Exclusive! Indira Krishnan talks about her upcoming movie “Unlock Zindagi”, reveals the reason why she agreed to the project.
Exclusive! Indira Krishnan talks about her upcoming movie “Unlock Zindagi”, reveals the reason why she agreed to the project.
Wow! Disha Parmar gives a glimpse on her first day of shoot on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3
Wow! Disha Parmar gives a glimpse on her first day of shoot on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3