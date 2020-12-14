Actress Kajal Pisal roped in for Star Bharat's upcoming soap Durga

MUMBAI: The upcoming show Durga on Stat Bharat has certainly managed to create a certain sense of excitement and wait where not only does it mark actor Chahat Pandey's return to TV after the Hamari Bahu Silk fiasco but also sees actor Avinash Mishra in a never-seen-before avatar.

While the show is already rolling to be going on-air soon, there has been constant casting updates coming in and here's another one to look at.

Also Read: Avneet Kaur, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Krystle Dsouza and Mouni Roy show us how the PURPLE MAKE-UP TREND will RULE 2021!

Actor Kajal Pisal, who recently made her comeback to TV after a long time with Naagin 5 will now be seen in this show. While not much is known about Pisal's character details as of yet, it is stated that she will be playing a very important character.

Durga hails from Rashmi Sharma Productions and will have a one-of-a-kind tale to present.

Also Read: MTV Roadies Revolution: Shreya Kalra-Nisha Dhaundiyal ACCUSE Nikhil Chinapa of showing FAVORITISM towards Micheal Ajay

Credit: India Forums