Actress Mahhi Vij Salutes Expecting Mother’s During The Lockdown, Calls Them Strong & Brave Women

22 Apr 2020 05:14 PM

MUMBAI: On her latest Instagram post, actress Mahhi Vij salutes women who are pregnant during the lockdown in the country owing to the pandemic that has hit the globe. 

Through the post Mahhi gets candid about her own pregnancy and motherhood while giving hope & strength to expecting mothers calling them strong & brave women. 

Mahhi wrote, “I am very grateful that Tara was born before this COVID 19 pandemic. Throughout the pregnancy I used to be so stressed out about every small thing. Also I appreciate all the pregnant women who have delivered or going to deliver, just know that you all are super strong.. The year 2020 is going to be a memorable  one for all the parents, to tell our kids how they were born and what the situations were when they were inside theirs mumma’s tummy! To all the brave women I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about Covid 19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara with playing and taking care of her that we don’t get bored at all unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones... #MotherhoodWithMahhi.” 

